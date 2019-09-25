Great Bend Post

Members of Kan. congressional delegation respond to Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry

by

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, yielding to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.

Members of the Kansas congressional delegation have released statements on Pelosi’s move.

The speaker put the matter in stark terms: “The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of his national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections.”