Members of Kan. congressional delegation respond to Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, yielding to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.

Members of the Kansas congressional delegation have released statements on Pelosi’s move.

Democrats will stop at nothing to impeach our President. If only they devoted the last three years and energy to helping make American’s lives’ better… — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) September 24, 2019

I have long said that I trust my colleagues on the relevant House Committees as they conduct oversight and continue their investigations into the President, and I support this process continuing unimpeded. We must proceed down a path of finding the truth, regardless of politics. — Rep. Sharice Davids (@RepDavids) September 24, 2019

Since the day after the 2016 election, Democrats have vowed to impeach President Trump and have spent more than two years searching for a reason to do it. Instead of impeachment, Congress should focus on priorities like the USMCA and accomplishing results for the American people. — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) September 24, 2019

The speaker put the matter in stark terms: “The actions of the Trump presidency revealed dishonorable facts of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of his national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections.”