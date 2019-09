The Great Bend Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary will be hosting a fundraiser Oct. 12 at the VFW Post 3111, 504 Washington.

The dinner, from 6-8 p.m., will feature Olive Garden catering with lasagna, bread sticks, salad, and soup. Dessert is available for purchase.

Tickets are $15 per person and reservations are required by Oct. 5. Cash or check are accepted.

Call the VFW Post at 620-792-2754 for tickets or Doug Fuhr at 620-282-1982.