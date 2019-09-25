Great Bend moving to Class 4A for football

The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) announced the new classifications for football in 2020 and 2021.

Great Bend High School will switch from Class 5A to 4A the next two years. The Panthers have the second highest enrollment for 4A with 651. Enrollment numbers are based on 9th, 10th, and 11th grades only.

Ellinwood, playing in their first year returning to 11-man football, will fall from 2A to 1A.

La Crosse will begin their era of 8-man football next year in 8-Man Division I.

Central Plains goes from 8-Man Division I to Division II.

All the new football classifications can be viewed at kshsaa.org.