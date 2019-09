Dakota’s Deals- Weds. Sept. 25th

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED: FOR SALE- KING SIZE BED WITH HEADBOARD, MATTRESS, AND BOX SPRINGS. VALUED AT $1200 ASKING $800 PRICE NEGOTIABLE. FOR SALE- LEATHER COUCH AND TWO RECLINERS ALL BROWN IN COLOR, ASKING $1200 FOR ALL 3 ITEMS. CALL 620-653-4838

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25, 2019.

1. LOOKING FOR: A RABBIT HUTCH. 282-0027

2. FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, ROOSTERS, DUCKS, FISH TANK, SEVERAL BIRD CAGES. 792-7074

3. FOR SALE: 1923 BUICK TOURING, 52 PONTIAC ALL ORIGINAL 70,000 MILES. 640-7432

4. FOR SALE: 3 YEAR OLD GUINEA PIG BLACK AND WHITE NAME IS OREO COMES WITH CAGE AND ACCESSORIES. ASKING $30 617-7983

5. LOOKING FOR: A PELLET STOVE THAT USES CORN OR PELLETS. FOR SALE: 1973 C 70 GIN TRUCK. 792-9414

6. FOR SALE: 3 REGULAR DOORS, 2 STORM DOORS, GEORGE FOREMAN GRILL, 3 SETS OF WOMEN’S WORK UNIFORMS SIZE MEDIUM. 617-0231

7. 2 LAZY BOY POWER RECLINERS, ONE ROYAL BLUE $200 ONE ROSE COLORED $150 ABOUT 2 YEARS OLD AND IN GOOD CONDITION. 785-355-2370

8. LOOKING FOR: 1-2 ADULT 3 WHEEL BIKES WITH 24″ 620-792-6525

9. FOR SALE: 2006 CHRYSLER TOWN AND COUNTRY WITH BODY DAMAGE, HAS A GOOD MOTOR AND TRANSMISSION, COULD BE A GOOD PARTS VEHICLE. ASKING $600 CALL AFTER 4PM. 620-639-5303

10. FOR SALE: NUMBER OF COMPLETE SETS – ALL SEASONS OF FORMER TELEVISION SERIES. 792-3640

11. FOR SALE: REPAIR MANUAL FOR MERCURY OUTBOARD MOTORS. 1 &1/2″ THICK BOOK FOR YEARS 1965-1989 ASKING $25. 653-2367

12. FOR SALE: BUNCH OF VINTAGE OLD GLASS POP BOTTLES. CABINETS (THAT CAME OUT OF THE MORRISION SCHOOL FROM THE TEACHERS LOUNGE). A PAIR OF TIRES 275 60 20. 793-0979

13. LOOKING FOR: TREAGER GRILL PARTS. 620-639-2434

14. FOR SALE: LOG RACKS 10 1/2 & 11 1/2 FT LONG ENDS AND LEGS. OLD CHAIRS (3 NEED WORK). WOOD BURNING STOVE WITH GLASS DOOR, MADE OUT OF OLD HOT WATER TANK. 620-804-0064

15. GIVEAWAY: FREE FIRE WOOD YOU CUT TO SIZE AND HAUL, HAS ABOUT 9-10 TRUCK LOADS WORTH. FOR SALE: 57-58″ OLD CONSOLE BIG SCREEN TV ASKING $25. 797-5781

16. LOOKING FOR: A 6FT ALUMINUM CHRISTMAS TREE – LIKE FROM THE 60’S. 720-226-6857 (IN GREAT BEND)