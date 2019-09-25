Cop Shop (9/24)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/24)
Non-Injury Accident
At 6:15 a.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway & NW 10 Road.
At 7:56 p.m. an accident was reported in the 300 block of E. K-4 Highway in Hoisington.
Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/24)
K9 Use / Call Out
At 12:05 a.m. the K-9 was used in the 2800 block of 16th Street.
Cardiac / Respiratory
At 11:52 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2925 26th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 12:39 p.m. a report of fence posts stolen from the flood control fence was made at 97 SW 5 Avenue.
Medical Alarm
At 12:44 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 514 6th Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 2:51 p.m. an accident was reported at 2334 Main Street.
Convulsions / Seizures
At 5:29 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1311 McKinley Street.
Theft
At 5:51 p.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a subject taking items from the store without paying.
Breathing Problems
At 6:04 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 341 Frey Street.
Traffic Arrest
At 9:58 p.m. Isreal Donley was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended at 20th Street & Madison Street.
K9 Use / Call Out
At 10:01 p.m. the K-9 was used at 20th Street & Madison Street.