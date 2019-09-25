Cop Shop (9/24)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/24)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:15 a.m. an accident was reported at NW K-96 Highway & NW 10 Road.

At 7:56 p.m. an accident was reported in the 300 block of E. K-4 Highway in Hoisington.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/24)

K9 Use / Call Out

At 12:05 a.m. the K-9 was used in the 2800 block of 16th Street.

Cardiac / Respiratory

At 11:52 a.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 2925 26th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 12:39 p.m. a report of fence posts stolen from the flood control fence was made at 97 SW 5 Avenue.

Medical Alarm

At 12:44 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 514 6th Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 2:51 p.m. an accident was reported at 2334 Main Street.

Convulsions / Seizures

At 5:29 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1311 McKinley Street.

Theft

At 5:51 p.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported a subject taking items from the store without paying.

Breathing Problems

At 6:04 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 341 Frey Street.

Traffic Arrest

At 9:58 p.m. Isreal Donley was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and driving while suspended at 20th Street & Madison Street.

K9 Use / Call Out

At 10:01 p.m. the K-9 was used at 20th Street & Madison Street.