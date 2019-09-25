Chamber Coffee & ribbon cutting

Thursday, September 26, 2019

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9a.m. / Program at 9:30a.m.

Wheatland Electric | 2300 Broadway Ave

Wheatland Electric is proud to “Deliver Energy for Life” to more than 20,000 Kansas homes and businesses with a total of about 32,000 meters. We care because we’re not just a company. We’re a Cooperative. We’re owned by the people we serve. Those people are spread out over 14 different Kansas counties and parts of 2 counties in Colorado.

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.

Ribbon Cutting at 9:00a.m.

Marketing Maven Consulting | 1311 Williams St.

Join us for a Ribbon Cutting to celebrate Marketing Maven Consulting’s new location at 1311 Williams St. The Ribbon Cutting will take place at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 26th, 2019.

Owned by Rachel Mawhirter and Josh Blankenship, Marketing Maven Consulting is a full-service consulting firm serving businesses and nonprofit organizations all over the Midwest. We specialize in design, social media marketing, websites, and video production. Our professional team can also help with writing, event planning, corporate photography, advertising, and more. Whether you need a brand overhaul or help with a special project, we are here to serve as an extension of your staff. Let us do the creative work so your staff can focus on sales and customer service! We offer free consultations and referral credits for new and existing clients.