Baby sitter arrested for alleged child sex crimes at Kan. home

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on child sex allegations.

On Aug. 12, a concerned mother reported to Salina Regional Health Center personnel that she believed her three-year-old and four-year-old daughters had been sexually abused by a man who lived with the family,, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The man, Sebastian Ames, 23, babysat the girls while their father was at work and the mother was out of town, Forrester explained. Ames lived with the family from June to August, Forrester said.

On Tuesday, Salina Police completed their investigation and arrested Ames on requested charges that includ Rape and Aggravated indecent liberties with a child, according to Forrester.