All Stars intervention program expanding to Hoisington USD 431

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

All Stars is a school-based intervention program designed to reduce adolescents’ engagement in risk behaviors such as substance abuse, violence and sexual activity. The 20th Judicial District Juvenile Services currently provides the program to USD 428 6th grades and Great Bend High School’s Jobs for American’s Graduates (JAG) program. This will be the fourth year in Great Bend.

Marissa Woodmansee, Juvenile Services Director, tells us she has found funding outside of the Kansas Department of Corrections with the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services.

“I understand that the Department of Corrections is not always keen on prevention, because if you are looking prevention methods and if they are working, it takes time,” said Woodmansee. “It is not going to be a magic band-aid to solve all the problems.”

Woodmansee says the All Stars program recognized the Barton County area still has problems with early use of tobacco, alcohol, and bullying. The program discusses the students’ beliefs and the consequences of those beliefs.

“Riley Elementary School was the first pilot program, and the family support worker at Riley said with the implementation of the All Stars program students’ behaviors improved,” said Woodmansee.

Juvenile Services receives grant money to help sustain the program, but was also authorized $3,000 from Barton County to pay for training. Now, All Stars will be expanded into Hoisington USD 431.