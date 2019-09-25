3rd class graduating from Barton County Circles; looking for allies

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Barton County Circles will be celebrating its third graduation class from the program designed to help community members get out of poverty. The graduation ceremony will be taking place Thursday, Sept. 26 at First United Methodist Church, 2123 Forest Avenue in Great Bend.

Jamie Baldwin serves as a Barton County Circles coach and says there will be seven participants graduating from the program.

“We have flyers posted, but we get a lot of participants from word of mouth,” Baldwin said. “People see the change once they have gone through the class.”

The ceremony will include motivational speeches and a reception afterwards. Baldwin says the community is welcome to attend the graduation and the group is always looking for allies to volunteer with the program.

“An ally is an individual from middle class or wealth interested in coming alongside someone that is trying to get out of poverty,” said Baldwin. “They are basically an intentional friend. You do not have to be an expert.”

The next Circles program is starting in October and meets the first Thursday night each month for 18 months.

For more information on Circles or to become an ally, contact Baldwin at 620-282-9332 or jamiebaldwin@essdack.org.