13-year-old facing charges after alleged threat at Kan. middle school

FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities and officials with USD 457 are investigating another alleged school threat.

Just after 3:30 Tuesday, a parent informed police of a possible threat towards Horace Good Middle School in Garden City, according to Sergeant Lana Urteaga.

Upon investigation, officers determined the threat was made by a 13-year-old student two weeks ago after he and another student were involved in a verbal altercation at the school.

The threat was not reported until Tuesday when another altercation occurred between the same two students.

The GCPD will file an affidavit with the Finney County Attorney’s Office requesting charges of Criminal Threat.