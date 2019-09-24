Wednesday Weather

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy.
Monday
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Tuesday
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.