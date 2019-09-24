Wednesday Weather

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy.

Monday A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 82.