Wanted Kansas suspect found hiding under house

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony charges after an arrest.

On September 19, deputies observed a suspect identified as Delwood Sales, 34, Coffeyville, driving a silver SUV in the 600 Block of South Maple Street in Coffeyville. Sales was wanted in connection with felony arrest warrants, according to the sheriff’s department.

When deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, Sales fled on foot and crawled under a house in the 500 Book of South Maple. After a brief period of time, Sales surrendered to deputies.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Department of Corrections and booked in connection with the warrants and on requested charges of felony obstruction and flee or attempt to elude, according to online booking records.