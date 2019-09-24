Tuesday Sports Headlines

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA on that alleges significant violations within its storied men’s basketball program, including a responsibility charge leveled against Hall of Fame coach Bill Self. The notice includes three Level 1 violations tied primarily to recruiting and cites a lack of institutional control. It also includes notice of a secondary violation in football tied to then-coach David Beaty that involved the use of an extra coach during practice.

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer in his return to Chase Field, Yadier Molina hit another two-run shot and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 9-7 for their sixth straight win. The Cardinals have a 3 1/2-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost says he will be retiring at the end of the season. That will end a nine-year tenure that included two American League pennants and the franchise’s first World Series title in 30 years. The announcement came on an off-day for the Royals, who on Sunday fell to 57-100, their second consecutive season with at least 100 losses. The 65-year-old Yost will retire as the club’s career leader in wins with 744 to date.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to grow as an NFL quarterback, learning the nuances of play design and when to call them. That was evident against Baltimore, when his screen play resulted in a first down that sealed the Chiefs’ 33-28 victory.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma ranks No. 2 nationally in rushing with 324.3 yards per game heading into its Big 12 opener against Texas Tech. The running game has helped spark an offense that averages a nation-leading 676.7 yards per contest.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The injury news keeps getting worse for No. 11 Texas. Coach Tom Herman says the Longhorns have lost two more starters in the defensive secondary after getting hurt in a win over Oklahoma State. Safety Caden Sterns is expected to miss the next four weeks with a knee ligament sprain. Sterns is Texas’ leading tackler. Cornerback Jalen Green also is expected to miss at least that much time with a dislocated shoulder. The Longhorns are off this week before traveling to West Virginia on Oct. 5.

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma State’s potent offense gained 494 yards and was in position to score additional points that could have led to a victory over No. 11 Texas, but several missed opportunities made the difference in a disappointing 36-30 defeat. The Cowboys are now focused on eliminating missed chances, such as the three times they got inside the red zone but wound up settling for two field goals. They face No. 24 Kansas State this weekend at home.

National Headlines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin pitched six effective innings, and the Washington Nationals beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 to strengthen their playoff positioning. Adam Eaton, Yan Gomes and Trea Turner homered for Washington, which moved a half-game ahead of idle Milwaukee for the top spot in the wild-card standings. The Nationals reduced their magic number to clinch a playoff berth to three.

NEW YORK (AP) _ Steven Matz allowed two homers to Jorge Alfaro, including a grand slam, and the New York Mets lost to the Miami Marlins 8-4 to dim their fading postseason hopes. The Mets dropped five games behind idle Milwaukee for the final NL playoff spot with six games remaining. They also trail Washington by 5 1/2 games for the top wild card.

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw his first three touchdown passes of the season, all to Taylor Gabriel in the second quarter, to finally get the Chicago Bears offense going and build a big lead that held up to beat the Washington Redskins 31-15. Chicago had just a 1-yard touchdown run to show for its first two games. Washington has lost all three games this season.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles receiver Nelson Agholor has invited a man who rescued children from a burning house to be his guest at a game. The former firefighter criticized Agholor’s catching skills during a TV interview. Hakim Laws said another man was “throwing babies” from a burning house and he was catching them, “unlike Agholor.” The Eagles receiver has had a few key drops this season. Agholor thanked Laws for being a hero and invited him on Twitter to the Eagles’ next home game.

Monday Scores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Tampa Bay 7 Boston 4

Final Toronto 11 Baltimore 10 (15 Innings)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 7 Philadelphia 2

Final Miami 8 N-Y Mets 4

Final St. Louis 9 Arizona 7

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Chicago 31 Washington 15