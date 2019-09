FINNEY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man after a second arrest in less than a week.

Police in Garden City arrested 59-year-old Bill Knight, chief of the Holcomb Community fire department, for stalking and violation of a protection order, according to online booking records.

Knight was initially arrested September 17 and again September 21 on a similar charge.

He remains in custody on a bond of $20,000.

Authorities have released no additional details.