Reward offered for sculpture missing from downtown Salina

SALINA—A sculpture is missing from downtown Salina and SculptureTour Salina wants to know what happened.

According to a news release, Child’s Play, a bronze sculpture, went missing sometime between Sept. 13-16. It was last seen leaning against the building on the northwest corner of Iron Avenue and Santa Fe Avenue.

SculptureTour Salina was made aware that the sculpture was missing on Monday afternoon.

Child’s Play had been on exhibit in front of Wells Fargo since early May and was installed on a large concrete pedestal. The sculpture is 35 inches tall and weighs approximately 90 pounds. It is valued at $10,500.

SculptureTour Salina is offering a monetary reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or persons who took the sculpture and to the recovery of the sculpture. Persons with information about this crime are urged to call the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210.