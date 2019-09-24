Parents broke windows to help kids escape after gun reported at Kan. school

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement were busy investigating two unfounded reports at a middle school Tuesday.

Just before 11:30 a.m., police were dispatched to Liberty Memorial Central Middle School, 1400 Massachusetts Street in Lawrence, to reports of an intruder, according to officer Patrick Compton.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers conducted a thorough search of the building and determined there was no threat.

Earlier in the day, students voiced concerns to school administrators that another student had possibly brought a gun to school. The administrators began questioning the child, and as a precaution, put the school on lockdown. Parents began calling 911 after receiving concerning text messages from students and proceeded to the school in attempt to take their children home.

Lawrence police officers and parents arrived at approximately the same time, as parents were attempting to help students exit a broken first floor window.

Some of the students were treated at the scene for minor injuries from the broken glass.

Police were able to quickly determine that no weapons were present in this incident, and none of the students, faculty or staff were in any danger, according to Compton.