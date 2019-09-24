Not only is teacher recruitment tough, finding coaches is more challenging too

Great Bend High School Activities Director David Meter remembers one of the main reasons he got into education was to coach. Meter says athletics are still a recruiting tool to get teachers to school districts, especially in a time when hiring teachers has become challenging.

The Panther AD also mentioned as time goes on, some teachers that coach decide the time after class is not worth it.

“We need so many because we have so many programs,” Meter said. “A lot of teachers are committed to teaching and that takes a lot of time.”

Meter says the district is starting to see more Rule 10 coaches that are not directly employed by USD 428. These Rule 10 coaches are employed to run athletic teams without being affiliated with any teaching position at the school.

“With coaching you have to weigh out is it something that I really like to do,” said Meter. “Does the money reflect on the time that you spend on it?”