Man with history of DUIs, sentenced for crash that injured Kan. woman

SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man was sentenced Tuesday for a DUI crash that critically injured a woman on a bicycle in May of 2018 in Sedgwick County.

Larry Gaines, 35, will spend 23 months in prison, the most under Kansas sentencing guidelines, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office. He is also required to spend 12 months post release probation.

In August, a jury found Gaines guilty of aggravated battery while driving under the influence.

He has three previous DUI convictions, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.