Kansas deputies use drone to arrest criminal threat suspect

JACKSON COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on numerous charges after an incident at a home in Jackson County.

Just after 5p.m. Sunday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in reference to a domestic situation in the 17000 block of 190th Road west of the City of Denison, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

Jackson County Deputies responded to the area. The suspect in the incident allegedly fled from the scene on foot.

The sheriff’s office deployed a drone to assist in the search for the suspect identified as Ronald Bruce Dover, 42, of Denison. He was located just southeast of the scene and arrested.

Bruce was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he faces charges of criminal threat, domestic battery, endangering a child and criminal restraint. He remains in custody on a $20,000 bond, according to online jail records.