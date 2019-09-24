Kan. man jailed for cashing checks stolen from mail boxes

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with stolen mail.

Salina Police have made another arrest connected to a check stolen from a mailbox in Bennington.

A 57-year-old Bennington man reported to Salina Police that after he discovered his bank account was overdrawn he contacted American State Bank, 1661 S. Ohio in Salina and learned that on Sept. 16, someone had altered and cashed a check for $1,500 that the victim had originally written for $500, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

The victim told police that he had put the check in his mailbox on September 15.The altered check was made out to David Annis.

At the time police were investigating the Bennington case, Anni,s 24, of Abilene, was in the Saline County Jail after an arrest on suspicion of forgery in another case.

Police detectives compared bank surveillance video to Annis’ booking photo, positively identified him and arrested him on requested charges that included Forgery, Felon theft by deception

Police believe more than one person is involved in the forgery case, according to Forrester.