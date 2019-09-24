Great Bend trying to figure out priorities for future street repairs

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

Professional Engineering Consultants (PEC) was assigned by the City of Great Bend to create a digital map of street conditions. The $50,000 project outlines service line locations underneath the streets and also what repairs are needed in the future.

Judging the city streets as a whole, PEC engineer Ben Mabry told the Great Bend City Council that the rating is in the middle of the pack.

While the conditions for every street in town were rated, the assessment was made upon a surface evaluation.

“You are not going to find everything, there may be some potholes,” said Mabry. “To get a 100% accurate representation of the pavement, you would have to go core every street. We did not have the budget to do that for every street.”

Mabry said to seal, maintenance, and resurface all the streets in town for what they need, the cost would be roughly $36.9 million. Breaking the project into a five-year plan, one of the initial priorities was to maintenance Broadway Avenue from K-96 to Main Street.

Crack sealing is one of the easiest ways to maintain streets and was recommended to do consistently.

“It looks like they are just painting the street black, but that actually seals the surface of the pavement,” Mabry said. “When a pavement is deteriorating, the number one contributing factor is water that gets into it. If you seal the top of it, it does not allow the water to get into the pavement.”

Other priorities from PEC’s initial outline included portions of 2nd Street, Morton, Washington, McKinley, Stone, 8th, and Holland. These assessments were based on need and traffic counts.

PEC Engineer Josh Golka says the city’s approach to street repairs in the past did not focus much on annual maintenance.

“It has very much been whack-a-mole with potholes,” said Golka. “I cannot answer if it is a staffing issue, but they have been chasing their tails on a lot of this.”

The City Council recommended a plan to include more residential streets to go along with yearly crack sealing. A new plan to guide Great Bend in determining their phases of street repairs is expected at the next city council meeting in October.