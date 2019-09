Dakota’s Deals- Tues. Sept. 24th

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24, 2019.

1. FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, ROOSTERS, BIRD CAGES, FISH TANK, DUCKS. 792-7074

2. FOR SALE: 2001 F-250 POWER STROKE DIESEL 4 WHEEL DRIVE. 620-617-7141

3. FOR SALE: MULTIPLE KINDS OF CHICKENS (LAYING EGGS). 620-586-8003

4. FOR SALE: COMMERCIAL WALK BEHIND FLOOR SCRUBBER. VACUUM’S/MOPS AT SAME. ASKING $500. 785-623-7880

5. FOR SALE: COMPLETE SETS OF TELEVISION SHOWS & MOVIES. 792-3640

6. FOR SALE: 2 – 275 65 20 TIRES HIGHWAY TREAD, 17FT TRIHAUL BOAT 85HP MOTOR EXCELLENT TRAILER FEW MINOR ISSUES, 1951 PLYMOUTH 2 DR COUP 6CLY 3 SPEED. GOOD CONDITION. 793-0979

7. FOR SALE: MEN’S SUITS LIKE BRAND NEW 40 LONG. 620-786-1072

8. FOR SALE: TIRES SIZES VARY 16-19’S, 2-20.8 42 TRACTOR TIRES IN GOOD SHAPE, 460 FORD BIG BLOCK ENGINE. 785-650-1175

9. FOR SALE: 24FT GREAT PLAINS 10″ SPACING DOUBLE DISC DRILL WITH LIQUID FERTILIZER ASKING $4500 IN GOOD SHAPE. LOOKING FOR: 3 – 4 SUITCASE WEIGHTS FOR A JOHN DEERE TRACTOR. 785-303-0645

10. FOR SALE: 2 LOG RACKS MADE OUT OF UPSET TUBING 10 & 1/2 FT LONG AND 11 & 1/2 FT LONG ENDS AND LEGS. OLD CHAIRS, WOOD BURNING STOVE MADE OUT OF OLD HOT WATER TANK HAS A GLASS DOOR ON IT. 620-804-0064

11. FEEDWAGON PULL BEHIND THE TRACTOR 5FT WIDE 12FT LONG, PORTABLE WIND BREAKS , OILFIELD TUBING. 620-793-0001

12. GIVEAWAY: CHIHUAHUA DOG. FOR SALE: ROTOTILLER. 620-264-0322

13. FOR SALE: FULL SET OF DODGE RIMS FOR A 1500, 2 – 12″ SUBWOOFERS & AMP. LOOKING FOR: 53FT SEMI TRAILER UTILITY OR BOX. 620-566-7215

14. FOR SALE: 20 FT WELLS CARGO ENCLOSED TRAILER 20 X 8 1/2 X 7 TALL, HEAVY DUTY RAMP BACK DOOR, REINFORCED SIDE DOOR. 316-519-6050