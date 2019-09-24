Cop Shop (9/23)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (9/23)

Disturbance

At 5:58 p.m. two juveniles being disrespectful was reported at 152 SE 60 Road.

Burglary / In Progress

At 9:24 p.m. a burglary was reported at 184 NE 10 Road. No entry. Extra patrol requested.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/23)

Theft

At 9:04 a.m. theft of KS tag 250DHU was reported at 2611 Broadway Avenue. Tag was entered into NCIC.

Diabetic Problems

At 2:40 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 3011 24th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 7:32 p.m. a report of a window being broken on her vehicle at 1401 Cherry Ln was made.

Sick Person

At 8:12 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1214 Stone Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:30 p.m. an accident was reported at 3607 10th Street.