GREAT BEND – Christopher Neal Espinosa, 50, passed away September 21, 2019, at St. Luke’s on the Plaza, Kansas City. He was born July 17, 1969, at Great Bend to Lawrence Francisco & Karla (Neal) Espinosa. He married Rebecca Anderson on April 18, 1992, at Great Bend. She survives.

A lifetime Great Bend resident, Christopher was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. He enjoyed weightlifting and was the founder of Brutal Strength weightlifting of Great Bend, and a member of Club One Fitness. Christopher also loved listening to music and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include, his wife, Rebecca of the home; his parents, Lawrence and Karla Espinosa of Great Bend; one son, Zachary Espinosa of Great Bend; one daughter, Jazmine Jones of Great Bend; one brother, Michael Espinosa and wife Graciela of Great Bend; two grandchildren, Natalie Jones and Harley Jones; and two nephews, Michael Espinosa and Marco Espinosa of Great Bend.

There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019, with Edward Forton presiding. Memorials are suggested to the Christopher Espinosa Expense Fund or Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net

Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home

1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530