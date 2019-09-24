Barton falls short in Colby

bartonsports.com

A point here or a point there were only what-ifs Monday night at the Colby Community Building as the Barton Community College volleyball team returned home on the downside of a sweep at co-conference leader Colby Community College 25-21, 25-21, and 25-23.

The result drops Barton to 2-2 in the Jayhawk West and 9-6 overall while Colby remains tied for the top spot at 6-0 improving to 13-1 on the year.

Next up for the Cougars is a trip to El Dorado as Barton concludes a stretch of facing the top three teams of the West in a 6:30 p.m. first serve at seven match win streaker Butler Community College (4-3, 9-5).