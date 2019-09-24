Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/23)

BOOKED: Timothy Konrade on Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated burglary, bond in lieu of $50,000 C/S. Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $415 cash only.

BOOKED: Dustin Rexwinkle of Great Bend on BTDC case for abuse of a child x2, endangering of a child, domestic battery, criminal damage to property, theft, bond set at $50,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Evan Castro on GBPD case for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

BOOKED: Melissa Slack of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Robert Adams Sr. of Hoisington on HMC case for domestic battery, bond set at $2,500 C/S.

BOOKED: Desiree Werth on driving while habitual violator, driving while revoked, and speeding on case with a bond of $2,500 C/S.

RELEASED: Kimberly Trimmer of Ellinwood on a GBMC warrant for contempt, released by order of the court through Judge Pike.

RELEASED: Timothy Konrade on BCDC warrant for aggravated burglary after posting a $50,000 bond through Ace Bail Bonding. Hoisington Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear after posting $415 cash.

RELEASED: Evan Castro on GBPD case for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, released by order of the court.

RELEASED: Dustin Rexwinkle of Great Bend on BTDC case for abuse of a child x2, endangering of a child, domestic battery, criminal damage to property, theft, posted bond amount of $50,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.