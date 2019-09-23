USD 428 figuring out what to cut or change for bond issue

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

After voters within the Great Bend school district rejected a $44.87 million bond to help with renovations to its entire district, USD 428 switched gears to figure out the best way to get information back from voters. More than 55 percent of the voters were against the first bond question of $41.75 million.

USD 428 Assistant Superintendent John Popp says the district is now trying to find the best way to receive feedback from the voters.

“It is obvious that there was concern about the bond, and that’s fine,” said Popp. “We want to know what specific aspects and pieces of the bond there is concern about. We have a few ideas, but what we are hearing right now is more rumor.”

USD 428 has discussed creating a survey for voters to respond what they liked and what they did not like about the bond issue, but the worry about the survey is not getting enough responses.

Popp says it would be nice to know if there was a certain dollar amount that would pass or do specific items from the bond proposal need to be cut.

“If people said it needs to $15 million less then that is the target we would go for,” Popp said. “If they said it is not that far off but we want this piece removed then that is something we would do.”

The mail-in ballot election received a 43.4% voter turnout. Only one school bond can be presented to voters per calendar year, so the district could pitch another bond in 2020.

“We are trying to decide what exactly do we cut.”

Find out more details of the school bond issue at greatbendschools.net.