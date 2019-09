Tuesday Weather

Tuesday A 10 percent chance of showers before 7am. Sunny through mid morning, then becoming mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.