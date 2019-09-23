Suspect jailed for Kansas bar parking lot shooting

SEDGWICK COUNTY Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 2a.m. Sunday police responded to a shooting at the Bourbon Street bar in the 3800 Block of South Seneca in Wichita, according to Lt. Chad Beard.

Investigators learned that there was a disturbance between multiple people in the parking lot when shots were fired. Police located a 40-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the foot and another 30-year-old victim a short distance from the club. The second victim remains hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, according to Beard.

A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by the suspect identified as 52-year-old Felipe Barrientos.

They arrested him and he is being held on a $75,000 bond for aggravated battery, according to the Sedgwick County online jail records