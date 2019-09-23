Sheriff: Second person has died after Rice Co. crash

RICE COUNTY— A second person has died from injuries suffered in a two vehicle accident just after 2:30p.m. Friday in Rice County.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Avenue V & 22nd Road, about five miles north of Nickerson, according to the Rice County Sheriff’s office,

Three patients were treated, one with critical injuries and two patients with non-life-threatening injuries and all were transported to local hospitals.

A fourth patient, the driver of the northbound vehicle, 84-year-old Dale Hoover died from his injuries at the scene. Both vehicles came to rest in the northeast ditch.

The passenger of the northbound vehicle, 80-year-old Delores Hoover, died over the weekend.