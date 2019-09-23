Police: Kan. man jailed after shooting during large group of teens fighting

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 8:00 p.m.Saturday, police were called to the report of a large group of teens fighting in the area of Huntoon and Tyler in Topeka, according to Lt. Shane Hilton.’

The caller also reported hearing gunshots. Upon arrival, one female was found to have non-life threatening gunshots wounds and transported by ambulance to the hospital. Another female later arrived at the hospital, also with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

As a result of the investigation, police arrested Anthony Eugene Akins-Bomhoff was on requested charges of Attempted 1st Degree Homicide and Aggravated Battery.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested for Discharging a firearm in City Limits, Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Possession of stolen property, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Disobeying a Lawful Police Order, and Interference with a Law Enforcement Officer.