Monday Sports Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a tiebreaking double in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals clinched a playoff spot by beating the Chicago Cubs 3-2 for their first four-game sweep at Wrigley Field in almost a century. NL Central-leading St. Louis qualified for the postseason for the first time since 2015 and stayed three games ahead of Milwaukee.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns in another dazzling performance, and Kansas City held quarterback Lamar Jackson in check most of a rain-soaked afternoon as the Chiefs beat Baltimore 33-28. The Chiefs stopped the Ravens three times on 2-point attempts, including on in the closing minutes that would have gotten them within a field goal. Kansas City recovered the ensuing dropkick and ran out the clock.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit his 400th career home run, Miguel Sanó connected twice and the Minnesota Twins powered past the Kansas City Royals 12-8. Minnesota piled up six runs in the first inning and rolled from there after starting the day with a four-game lead over Cleveland for first place in the AL Central. Cruz became the 57th player with 400 homers. His fourth-inning solo shot was also his 40th homer of the season.

National Headlines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baseball’s haves and have-nots sure do have it this year. The Los Angeles Dodgers gave Major League Baseball its third 100-win team while Kansas City became its fourth 100-loss club, matching big league records for success and futility. The Dodgers beat the Colorado Rockies 7-4, joining the 102-win New York Yankees and Houston Astros as triple-digit victors. It’s the third consecutive year three teams have reached the century mark.

UNDATED (AP) — Wisconsin moved into the top 10 for the first time this season, landing at No. 8 in The Associated Press college football poll after a weekend during which seven ranked teams lost. The top of the rankings remained mostly unchanged. Clemson is still No. 1, followed by Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Ohio State edged past Oklahoma to No. 5. California was the big mover, jumping eight spots to No. 15. Michigan plummeted to No. 20.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) _ The Buffalo Bills are 3-0 for the first time in eight years after knocking off the winless Cincinnati Bengals, 21-17 on Frank Gore’s one-yard scoring burst with 1:50 to play. Bills starter Josh Allen finished 23 of 36 for 243 yards with a 1-yard touchdown pass to Dawson Knox, who also bowled over two defenders for a 49-yard gain that set up the winning TD. The Bills forced four turnovers, with Tre’Davious White finishing with two interceptions and making the game-clinching pick in the final minute.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ The San Francisco 49ers committed five turnovers before Jimmy Garoppolo bailed them out with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Dante Pettis with 1:15 remaining in a 24-20 comeback over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Garoppolo threw inceptions on two of San Francisco’s first three drives and lost a fumble before helping the Niners open 3-0 for the first time in 21 years. Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph threw two long touchdown passes in the second half of his first start since Ben Roethlisberger left the lineup with a season-ending shoulder injury.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) _ Aaron Rodgers was 17 of 29 for 235 yards and a touchdown as the 3-0 Green Bay Packers earned a 27-16 win over the 0-3 Denver Broncos. Rodgers found Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 40-yard strike on the opening drive before Aaron Jones tied a career high by running for two scores. Preston Smith matched a career high with three sacks as Green Bay got to Joe Flacco six times and forced three turnovers.

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ The Dallas Cowboys became the latest team to hammer the Dolphins as Dak Prescott threw two touchdown passes to Amari Cooper before running for another score in a 31-6 romp over Miami. Prescott was 19 of 32 for 246 yards with an interception, and Cooper had six catches for 88 yards. Ezekiel Elliott had his second straight 100-yard game after missing the entire preseason as a holdout.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Cleveland 10 Philadelphia 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 2 Seattle 1

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Toronto 3

Final Detroit 6 Chi White Sox 3

Final Boston 7 Tampa Bay 4

Final Houston 13 L-A Angels 5

Final Minnesota 12 Kansas City 8

Final Texas 8 Oakland 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 6 Cincinnati 3

Final Miami 5 Washington 3

Final San Francisco 4 Atlanta 1

Final Milwaukee 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final St. Louis 3 Chi Cubs 2

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Colorado 4

Final San Diego 6 Arizona 4 (10 Innings)

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Green Bay 27 Denver 16

Final Indianapolis 27 Atlanta 24

Final Kansas City 33 Baltimore 28

Final Buffalo 21 Cincinnati 17

Final New England 30 N-Y Jets 14

Final Detroit 27 Philadelphia 24

Final Minnesota 34 Oakland 14

Final Dallas 31 Miami 6

Final N-Y Giants 32 Tampa Bay 31

Final Carolina 38 Arizona 20

Final San Francisco 24 Pittsburgh 20

Final Houston 27 L.A. Chargers 20

Final New Orleans 33 Seattle 27

Final L.A. Rams 20 Cleveland 13

Monday Chicago @ Washington