Kansas woman who died in head-on crash identified

SEDGWICK COUNTY — One person died in an accident just before 8:30a.m. Monday in Sedgwick County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy van driven by Dustin Adam Lloyd, 36, Pretty Prairie, was eastbound on U.S. 400 just west of 343rd Street.

The driver swerved left to avoid stopped traffic, traveled through the median and struck a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Mendi Kathleen Cotter, 30, Wichita, head-on.

Cotter was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS transported Lloyd to Wesley Medical Center.

A passenger in the van Blake Kinyon, 17, Pretty Prairie, was not wearing a seat belt and refused treatment.