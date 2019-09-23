Kansas man admits role in four armed robberies

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for robberies at four Wichita stores, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Kenneth W. Cade, 29, Wichita, pleaded guilty to four counts of robbery and one count of carrying a firearm during a robbery.

In his plea, he admitted committing the following robberies including the Dollar General Store, 915 S. Glendale in Wichita, Nov. 22, 2017. Cade admitted pointing a gun at an employee and demanding money; C-Store, 837 S. Oliver in Wichita, Feb. 7, 2018.

Cade admitted serving as a lookout while a co-defendant pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money; Arby’s, 4308 E. Harry in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018. Cade admitted pointing a firearm at an employee and demanding money and Circle K Store, 515 N. Seneca in Wichita, Feb. 14, 2018. Cade admitted grabbing cash from a register after a co-defendant pointed a gun at an employee and demanded money.

His Co-defendant Savannah Cole, 22, Wichita, Kan., is set for sentencing Oct. 4, 2019.