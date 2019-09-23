Fredrick O’Brian Rupp, 62, of Bushton and Hays, Kansas, died on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas.

Fred was born on November 15, 1956, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, the son of Linus and Bernice (Weigel) Rupp. He grew up and attended school in Cheyenne and also lived in Denver, Colorado, Bushton, Kansas and Hays, Kansas. He worked for Sun Oil in the oil field for many years. He was a member of the Catholic Church. He enjoyed working with leather crafts, painting and watching Denver Broncos Football. Most of all he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving family included his sister Janice Yanda (Daryel) of Gorham, Kansas and brothers Curt Rupp of Bushton, Kansas and John Rupp (Kim) of Mooresville, Indiana, Step Mother Mary Ann Rupp of Lyons, Kansas. Step Sisters Tina Sims, Katrina Sims and Step Brothers Tim Sims, Billy Wade Sims and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Dale Yanda.

Fred’s wishes were to be cremated and have a Celebration of Life to be held on a later date that was warm so all his buddies could ride their bikes! The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday September 28th at Lincoln Park in Russel, KS at the corner West 3rd Street and North Lincoln Street from 2pm and 5pm. Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell, Kansas, is in charge of the funeral service arrangements.