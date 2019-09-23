Fly Kansas Air Tour schedule announced

The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Division of Aviation will host the sixth annual Fly Kansas Air Tour on Sept. 26 to 28.

KDOT has partnered with the Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education (KCAE) to promote aviation and economic growth. Over 40 pilots have signed-up to fly the Kansas Air Tour this year. Participants will visit 11 communities across Kansas during the three-day tour.

“Every Air Tour brings heightened enthusiasm as we celebrate the heartbeat of innovation that is so obvious across the aviation industry of Kansas,” said Bob Brock, KDOT Director of Aviation.

The tour focuses on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) education. Highlights for this year include opportunities for students to learn from pilots, tour through aviation museums and local business fairs and view historic aircraft participating in the tour and on static display.

“Aviation is a profession we will cherish for a lifetime and we believe there is no higher calling than to share the spark of excitement that inspires hope for a bright future in all our Kansas youth,” said Lindsey Dreiling, President of Kansas Commission on Aerospace Education,

This year’s events take place in Wellington, Pittsburg, Garnett and Concordia on Thursday, Sept. 26; Rooks County, Goodland, Hays and Kingman on Sept. 27; and Benton, Abilene and Wichita on Sept. 28.

“Local airports improve the health of communities around the state of Kansas through vital emergency services and important economic development roles to residents,” said Julie Lorenz, Kansas Secretary of Transportation. “KDOT is pleased to work in tandem with its aviation partners to show the importance as well as the fun side of aviation with this annual air tour.”