RILEY COUNTY — Fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire at 930 Thurston Street, which occurred on Friday, September 20, to be accidental, according to a Ryan Almes, Deputy Chief.

The power was restored to the unoccupied dwelling unit and the stove had inadvertently been left on with combustibles on top.

Loss is estimated at $30,000 to the structure and $1,000 to the contents.

There were no injuries reported.