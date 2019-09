Dakota’s Deals- Mon. Sept. 23rd

TRADING POST LISTINGS

FOR MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23, 2019.

1. FOR SALE: FARM FRESH EGGS, ROOSTERS, BIRDCAGES VARIOUS SIZES AND COLORS, FISHTANK AND DUCKS. 792-7074

2. FOR SALE: YOUNG CHICKENS – JUST STARTED LAYING, PORTABLE LIVESTOCK PEN HAS A SHED ON IT 12X20 (EASY TO MOVE), FARM EQUIPMENT – INTERNATIONAL TANDEM DISC, 3PT 4 SECTION HARROW FOR TRACTOR. 620-586-8009

3. FOR SALE: STAINLESS STEEL VAT (PASTURATE MILK OR BEER ETC) RATED 250 VOLT, COMPRESSER AND COOLER SYSTEM. 620-791-7510

4. FOR SALE: 67 PLYMOTH VALIANT V8 4 ON THE FLOOR GOOD CONDITOIN, 48 STUDBAKER CHAMPION NICE OLD CAR ONLY 50,000 MILES. 640-7432

5. FOR SALE: FORD 350 GASOLINE SINGLE AXLE WITH UTILITY BOX, CRANBERRY STORM DOOR, KING CHAIRS. 620-786-1208

6. FOR SALE: 2006 CHRYSLER TOWN & COUNTRY – GOOD MOTOR & TRANSMISSION HAS RIGHT SIDE BODY DAMAGE ASKING $800. 620-639-5303

7. FOR SALE: UPHOLSTERED BEIGE IN COLOR LIFT CHAIR – PET & SMOKE FREE. ASKING $350 792-1556 OR 292-1259

8. LOOKING FOR: WINDOW FOR 1999-2000 CHEVY – 3RD DOOR TINTED WINDOW (PASSENGER SIDE BACK DOOR) 620-639-2934

9. FOR SALE: WASHER & DRYER (DRYER NEEDS A LITTLE WORK), 17FT TRYHAUL BOAT 80HP MOTOR, 1951 PLYMOUTH CAMBRIDGE 2DR COUP. 793-0979

10. FOR SALE: SET OF 4 TIRES SIZE 35 1250 20 300-400 MILES ON THEM. $300 OBO. 785-658-5207

11. FOR SALE: SET OF 20″ RIMS 2006 DODGE RAM 1500 (5 LUG) SET OF 35’S MOUNTED. 620-566-7215

12. FOR SALE: CAGE FREE EGGS CHICKEN & DUCK WILL DELIVER IN GREAT BEND AND LARNED. 620-617-9019

13. FOR SALE: 2012 GMC PICKUP REGULAR CAB SHORTBED 2 WHEEL DRIVE SUPER CLEAN HAS NEW TIRES AND WHEELS ON IT. FLO MASTER EXHAUST ASKING $19,000. 785-445-5056

14. LOOKING FOR: 2 OR 4 TIRES 205 70 15 786-0701

15. FOR SALE: EXERCISE BIKE ASKING $15, ALOT SMALL SUCCULENTS PRIZES VARY. 620-450-5256

16. FOR SALE: 4 TICKETS (GREAT SEATS) TO THIS SATURDAY’S “KANSAS” CONCERT AT HARTMAN ARENA, 8PM START. $80 EA 620-786-4559

17. FOR SALE: INDUSTRIAL GAS ENGINE – HERCULES 4CLY WATER COOLED WITH RADIATOR APPROX. 15-18HP. 786-0762

18. LOOKING FOR: A LOG CHIPPER. 793-9589

19. LOOKING FOR: LATE 70’S EARLY 80’S CHEVY 4WHL REG CAB SHORT BED, FRONT BENCH SEAT FROM 80’S DODGE DAKOTA. 791-7607

20. FOR SALE: 4 – BRAND NEW SKID STEER TIRES NO AIR 6 HOLES IN RIMS 3″ BETWEEN THEM & CENTER HOLE IS 4&1/2″ ASKING $1500, PELLA WINDOWS 12 SETS 4 – 40″ X 25″, 8 – 32″ X 25″ DOUBLE PANED WINDOW TOP AND BOTTOM $10 EACH CALL FOR MORE DETAILS & WHERE TO FIND PICTURES. 785-885-4734

21. FOR SALE: OLD STYLE CRAFTSMAN SPRAY GUN MODEL 919 WITH CARRYING CASE AND MANUAL ASKING $20, LOOKING FOR: A SMALL MOTOR 1725RPM 1/4HP SINGLE PHASE 316-519-6050 IN GREAT BEND.