Cop Shop (9/20 – 9/22)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/20)
Theft
At 8:13 a.m. a theft was reported at 5300 Broadway Avenue.
At 8:37 a.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported Anjelica Mendez shoplifting makeup.
At 9:57 a.m. theft of a debit card was reported at 5300 Broadway Avenue.
Warrant Arrest
At 10:06 a.m. an officer arrested Tyler Spencer at 1400 Main Street on two warrants.
EMS Assistance
At 11:32 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2501 Shawnee Dr.
Non-Injury Accident
At 1:54 p.m. an accident was reported at 341 Frey Street.
EMS Assistance
At 6:27 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 10th Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 10:45 p.m. an officer arrested Breanna Feist at 1700 Cherry Ln.
Traumatic Injuries
At 11:10 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1415 16th Street.
9/21
Diabetic Problems
At 12:02 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1106 Morphy Street 3.
Criminal Damage
12:41 a.m. a report of Jeff Brown damaging her vehicle was made at 1109 Main Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 12:49 a.m. an officer arrested Noah Holden at 1215 Morton Street.
Criminal Damage
At 9:32 a.m. a report of marks on her walls appearing overnight was made at 2808 Washington Street.
Warrant Arrest
At 5:07 p.m. an officer arrested Misty Chariker in the 1400 block of Jefferson Street.
EMS Assistance
At 5:42 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2101 Jackson Street.
Diabetic Problems
At 7:21 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street 90.
Heart Problems
At 8:51 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1811 Main Street.
Traumatic Injuries
At 11:14 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3416 17th Street.
Criminal Damage
At 11:23 p.m. a report of someone kicking her vehicle and damaging the door was made at 1024 Main Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 11:24 p.m. an hit and run accident was reported at 1024 Main Street.
9/22
At 12:42 a.m. an officer arrested Kimberly Trimmer at 8th Street & Morphy Street.
Theft
At 1:54 a.m. Loves Country Store, 1221 10th Street, reported Scott Weber stealing a pack of cigarettes and a lighter.
Battery
At 2:13 a.m. an officer arrested Scott Weber for interference with LEO and battery LEO at 8th Street & Heizer Stree.
Medical Alarm
At 4:52 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2926 Quivira Avenue.
Breathing Problems
At 6:31 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2117 Monroe Street.
Breathing Problems
At 6:33 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2117 Monroe Street.
Non-Injury Accident
At 8:22 a.m. an accident was reported at 11th Street & Holland Street.
Theft
At 8:48 a.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported Taylor Sharkey shoplifting items. Sharkey was arrested and booked.
Non-Injury Accident
At 12:45 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Harrison Street.
Unconscious / Fainting
At 5:03 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1315 Eisenhower Avenue.
Theft
At 6:19 p.m. Dollar General, 5318 10th Street, reported Robert Sawyer Jr. shoplifting items.