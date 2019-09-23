Cop Shop (9/20 – 9/22)

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (9/20)

Theft

At 8:13 a.m. a theft was reported at 5300 Broadway Avenue.

At 8:37 a.m. Dollar General, 2400 10th Street, reported Anjelica Mendez shoplifting makeup.

At 9:57 a.m. theft of a debit card was reported at 5300 Broadway Avenue.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:06 a.m. an officer arrested Tyler Spencer at 1400 Main Street on two warrants.

EMS Assistance

At 11:32 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2501 Shawnee Dr.

Non-Injury Accident

At 1:54 p.m. an accident was reported at 341 Frey Street.

EMS Assistance

At 6:27 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2920 10th Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 10:45 p.m. an officer arrested Breanna Feist at 1700 Cherry Ln.

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:10 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1415 16th Street.

9/21

Diabetic Problems

At 12:02 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1106 Morphy Street 3.

Criminal Damage

12:41 a.m. a report of Jeff Brown damaging her vehicle was made at 1109 Main Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 12:49 a.m. an officer arrested Noah Holden at 1215 Morton Street.

Criminal Damage

At 9:32 a.m. a report of marks on her walls appearing overnight was made at 2808 Washington Street.

Warrant Arrest

At 5:07 p.m. an officer arrested Misty Chariker in the 1400 block of Jefferson Street.

EMS Assistance

At 5:42 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2101 Jackson Street.

Diabetic Problems

At 7:21 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5501 9th Street 90.

Heart Problems

At 8:51 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1811 Main Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 11:14 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 3416 17th Street.

Criminal Damage

At 11:23 p.m. a report of someone kicking her vehicle and damaging the door was made at 1024 Main Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:24 p.m. an hit and run accident was reported at 1024 Main Street.

9/22

At 12:42 a.m. an officer arrested Kimberly Trimmer at 8th Street & Morphy Street.

Theft

At 1:54 a.m. Loves Country Store, 1221 10th Street, reported Scott Weber stealing a pack of cigarettes and a lighter.

Battery

At 2:13 a.m. an officer arrested Scott Weber for interference with LEO and battery LEO at 8th Street & Heizer Stree.

Medical Alarm

At 4:52 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2926 Quivira Avenue.

Breathing Problems

At 6:31 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2117 Monroe Street.

Breathing Problems

At 6:33 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 2117 Monroe Street.

Non-Injury Accident

At 8:22 a.m. an accident was reported at 11th Street & Holland Street.

Theft

At 8:48 a.m. Walmart, 3503 10th Street, reported Taylor Sharkey shoplifting items. Sharkey was arrested and booked.

Non-Injury Accident

At 12:45 p.m. an accident was reported at 10th Street & Harrison Street.

Unconscious / Fainting

At 5:03 p.m. EMS assistance was needed at 1315 Eisenhower Avenue.

Theft

At 6:19 p.m. Dollar General, 5318 10th Street, reported Robert Sawyer Jr. shoplifting items.