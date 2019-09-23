Biden makes campaign stop in Kansas City, meets with striking auto workers

KANSAS CITY — Former Vice President Joe Biden brought his campaign for president to Kansas City Sunday. Biden met with workers in Kansas City who are on strike against General Motors.

“Today, I proudly stood alongside UAW members on strike in Kansas City as they fight for a fair contract. Everything that defines a middle class life is because of unions fighting for worker protections. I stand with you, and America stands with you”

The strike against General Motors by 49,000 auto workers is now in it’s 8th day.

A poll released over the weekend by he Des Moines Register, CNN and Mediacom, found Senator Elizabeth Warren running about even with Biden for the democrat nomination for presidet. Biden led their last poll in June.