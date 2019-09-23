BCYP Fall Fest is Oct. 13

Great Bend, KS – Members of the Barton County Young Professionals (BCYP) group are invited to bring their children to Fall Fest, sponsored by Francis Financial. This free event takes place Sunday, Oct. 13, at Long Pumpkin Patch, 163 NE 30 Road outside of Great Bend, from 5:00 – 6:30 pm. Please RSVP to bartonyp@gmail.com by Wednesday, Oct. 9.

Activities include pumpkin painting, kids games in the barn, family photo booth, corn maze, fall treats, and more. For more information, visit www.BartonYP.com or find @BartonYP on Facebook.

Barton County Young Professionals (BCYP) exists to provide leadership, networking & volunteer opportunities. BCYP is a free membership organization for anyone 21-40ish who lives or works in the Barton County area. Over 750 individuals currently participate in BCYP membership.

To learn more about the benefits of membership or to see an event schedule, visit www.BartonYP.com or call the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development at 620-792-2401.