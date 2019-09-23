Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (9/20 – 9/22)

9/20

BOOKED: Megan Long of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt, bond set at $647.50 cash only.

BOOKED: Tyler Spencer of Great Bend on Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear, bond in lieu of $1,000 C/S and $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Deanna L. Coughlin on CKCC serve sentence for Barton County District Corut case.

BOOKED: Curtis Rosas of Great Bend on GBMC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Peter Zamarripa of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Lucky Baker of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Marcus Snow of Great Bend on BTDC case for serve sentence.

BOOKED: Shawnda Gallant of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for aggravated assault, bond set at $20,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Jared Provins of Great Bend on GBMC case for MIC, drunk pedestrian, bond set at $500 C/S.

BOOKED: Susan Bryant of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for a serve sentence.

BOOKED: Brianna Feist of Great Bend for failure to appear, no bond. BTDC case for failure to appear, no bond.

RELEASED: Frank Joseph Relmar Jr. on GBMC case on a $1,000 surety bond through Ace Bail Bonding. Previously released on Barton County District Court warrant for contempt of court. BCDC case for distribution of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia on a $300,000 OR bond per Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office released Jim R. Hapes after posting a $50,000 bond with Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Megan Long of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for contempt, posted bond of $647.50 cash only.

RELEASED: Tristran Mass-Rader on BCDC case after receiving a $10,000 OR bond through BCDC per Judge Burgess.

RELEASED: Tyler Spencer of Great Bend on GBMC warrants for failure to appear after posting a $1,000 bond through B&K Bonding. GBMC warrant for failure to appear after posting a $500 surety bond through B&K Bonding.

RELEASED: Matthew Grandclair of Great Bend on a BTDC warrant with $676.50 cash only bond. BTDC warrant with a bond of $203 cash only. GBMC warrant with bond of $500.

9/21

BOOKED: Ismael Montelongu of Great Bend on a BTDC case for interference with LEO, disorderly conduct, possession of marijuana, bond set at $2,500.

BOOKED: Noah Holder of Great Bend on a BTDC case for failure to appear, bond set at $258 cash only.

BOOKED: JB Wade Brown on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $3,000 C/S. Pawnee County District Court warrant for driving while suspended 3rd x2, DUI, permitting a dangerous animal at large, theft less than $1,500, fleeing or attempting to elude LEO, transporting an open container, no bond due to being a bond revocation. Pawnee County District Court warrant for battery, assault, bond set at $1,250 C/S.

BOOKED: Jeannie Hollar on Hoisington Municipal Court case for disorderly contact with a bond of $250 C/S.

BOOKED: Misty L. Chariker on Barton County District Court warrant for aggravated burglary with a bond of $50,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Ismael Montelongu of Great Bend on a BTDC case after paying a $2,500 bond with Around the Clock Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jared Provins of Great Bend on GBMC case for MIC, drunk pedestrian, posted $500 bond through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Trinity Galliart of Great Bend on Pawnee County District Court warrant for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Christopher Caton of Great Bend on BCDC warrant for aggravated battery after posting a $5,000 bond through Dyn-O-mite Bonding.

9/22

BOOKED: Kimberly Trimmer of Ellinwood on a GBMC warrant for contempt with a bond set at $1,247 cash only.

BOOKED: Scott Weber of Great Bend on a GBMC case for battery LEO, interference with LEO, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Taylor Sharkey on GBMC case for theft, bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

RELEASED: Susan Bryant of Great Bend on a GBMC warrant for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Scott Weber of Great Bend on a GBMC case for battery LEO, interference with LEO, posted bond amount of $1,000 surety through Ace Bail Bonding.

RELEASED: Jeanie Hollar on Hoisington Municipal Court case for disorderly contact, time served.

RELEASED: Taylor Sharkey after posting posting $1,000 surety bond for theft.

RELEASED: Deanna Coughlin on BTDC case for serve sentence after serving time in full.

RELEASED: Peter Zamarripa on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: Curtis Rosas on GBMC case for serve sentence after serving time in full.

RELEASED: Lucky Baker on BTDC case for serve sentence.

RELEASED: BTDC cases for serve sentence after serving time in full.