2 jailed, 4-year-old Kan. girl wounded after weekend gang shootings

SEDGWICK —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of gang-related shootings in Wichita over the weekend and have made an arrest in one case.

Early Saturday, suspects fired shots at a 28-year-old man in front of his residence in the 700 Block of East Bailey in Wichita, according to Lt. Chad Beard with the Wichita Police gang, felony assault division.

The gunfire struck the residence. A woman and newborn child were inside the residence at the time of the shooting, according to Beard. They were not injured. EMS treated the 28-year-old man at the scene.

Just after 1a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 1500 Block of North Roberta in Wichita, according to Beard.

Investigators determined that unknown suspects fired multiple shots into a residence. The gunfire struck a 4-year-old girl and two men in their 20s.

An officer rushed the child to the hospital in a patrol vehicle before emergency crews arrived. She was initially in critical condition but now is listed as stable, according to Beard. Police say the men’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

The suspects in the shooting on East Bailey street were identified as 24-year-old Ricky Elsen and 20-year-old Hunter Peach are in custody.

Elsen and Peach are being held on a $100,000 bond on requested charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm, according to online jail records.

Police have not reported an arrest in the shooting on North Roberta.