Woman used fake permanent resident card to renew Kansas ID card

WICHITA – A Kansas woman has been found guilty of an unlawful act relating to the use of an identification card in Sedgwick County, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

Delia Sanchez-Tolentino, 20, pleaded no contest Thursday in Sedgwick County District Court to one felony count of an unlawful act relating to the use of an identification card.

The case stemmed from an investigation by the Office of Special Investigations of the Kansas Department of Revenue, which revealed that on or about October 3, 2018, Sanchez-Tolentino provided a fraudulent permanent resident card as part of her application to renew her Kansas ID card at the Sedgwick County Driver’s License Office in Wichita.

This is the 17th conviction resulting from an agreement announced in March 2018 between the Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Revenue. Under the agreement, the attorney general’s office, in cooperation with local prosecutors, assumed responsibility for the prosecution of cases of tax fraud and related crimes investigated by the Department of Revenue in efforts to strengthen the state’s enforcement efforts for these types of crimes.

District Court Judge James Fleetwood took the plea. Sentencing is scheduled for October 29 at 9 a.m.