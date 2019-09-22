Teen enters plea deal in fatal Kansas drug sale gun fight

HUTCHINSON— The second of two men accused of murder for the shooting death of a Hutchinson man during a drug sale waived his right to a jury trial Friday and entered a plea in the case.

Tristan Delaney, 18, Hutchinson, entered a plea to reckless second degree murder in the death killing of Norman Cushinberry. His co-defendent 26-year-old Curtis Garcia entered a similar plea agreement September 13.

Delaney and Garcia were originally charged with first-degree murder for the killing.

Investigators said the crime involved Delaney and Cushinberry purchasing drugs. According to court testimony, Delaney and Garcia had been texting the day of the shooting about the purchase of around a quarter pound of marijuana.

There is also some indication over phony money being involved. Garcia claims he was there to sell an Xbox and not drugs.

According to court testimony, Delaney came out of the home in the 500 block of Washington Street in Hutchinson with a shotgun. That gun was later found near Cushinberry.

Police found Cushinberry in the street suffering from gunshot wounds to his upper chest. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 25. Delaney will be sentenced on Nov. 1.