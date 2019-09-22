TCI Answering Service now offers daily well-checks

BUSINESS NEWS

TCI Answering Service recently relocated to their new home, located at 5810 Anchor Way in Great Bend.

Owned by Shelly Peacock, TCI employs 11 people who are trained to answer the calls of over 220 clients, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This business has been in operation since 1986 with Peacock acquiring the business in 2012 and services clients located across the United States.

Recently, they’ve implemented a Well Check Program allowing peace of mind to those with elderly and/or disabled family members. Never miss a call again with TCI Answering Service providing live operators, on-site generator assuring no down-time and the ability to answer phones for any type of business.

Call Shelly at 620-792-1291 or find them online at tciansweringservice.com.