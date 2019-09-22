Sunday Sports Headlines

CHICAGO (AP) — Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong homered on Craig Kimbrel’s first two pitches in the ninth inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals handed the reeling Chicago Cubs their fifth straight loss with a wild 9-8 victory. Marcell Ozuna also connected as the NL Central-leading Cardinals won for the fifth time in six games.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Twins closer Taylor Rogers got tagged during a seven-run ninth inning and Minnesota missed a chance to add to its AL Central lead, falling the Kansas City Royals 12-5. The Twins remained four games ahead of Cleveland, which lost at home to Philadelphia. Pinch-hitter Cheslor Cuthbert lined a tiebreaking, two-run homer off Rogers to begin the Royals’ big burst. Rogers gave up three runs on three hits while getting just one out.

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kendall Austin threw 202 yards, Martell Pettaway ran for a pair of scores, and West Virginia held on for a 29-24 victory over Kansas to open Big 12 play Saturday. Kennedy McCoy added 73 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Evan Staley bounced back from an early miss to hit three field goals, as the Mountaineers improved to 8-1 against the Jayhawks. Carter Stanley threw for 235 yards and three TDs for the Jayhawks.

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Brock Purdy threw for a career-high 435 yards and tied a school record with six touchdowns and Iowa State throttled Louisiana-Monroe 72-20. Purdy tossed three touchdown passes and ran for 75 yards and three TDs for the Cyclones, becoming the first player in school history to surpass 500 yards of total offense.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Sam Ehlinger passed for four touchdowns and No. 12 Texas ended four years of frustration against Oklahoma State with a 36-30 win Saturday night to open the Longhorns’ Big 12 schedule. Ehlinger had his third four-touchdown passing game of the season for the Longhorns. Texas had lost four in a row to the Cowboys.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Shane Buechele threw for 288 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another score as SMU upended No. 25 TCU 41-38. The Mustangs held on to end a seven-game losing streak in the rivalry and improve to 4-0 for the first time since 1984. The Mustangs never trailed after going ahead 15-0 in the first 10 minutes.

HOUSTON (AP) — Charlie Brewer threw for 303 yards and a touchdown, Denzel Mims caught six passes for 102 yards and the Baylor Bears held on to beat the Rice Owls 21-13 on Saturday night.

National Headlines

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) _ Third-ranked Georgia started slowly before Jake Fromm’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager gave the Bulldogs a 23-10 lead early in the fourth quarter of a 23-17 triumph over No. 7 Notre Dame. It was the only scoring pass of the day for Fromm who completed 20 of his 26 passes for 187 yards and no interceptions. The Irish carried a 10-7 lead into the second half before Divaad Wilson intercepted a pass by Ian Book deep in Notre Dame territory. Two field goals followed before Fromm’s scoring strike put Georgia in control.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) _ Bo Nix threw for a TD and ran for another while eighth-ranked Auburn built a big lead before fending off No. 17 Texas A&M, 28-20. Fellow freshman Joey Gatewood replaced Nix for a few snaps throughout the game and threw his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter. Kellen Mond had 335 yards passing, but Texas A&M’s previously solid running game was held to just 56 yards.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ Jonathan Taylor ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to lead 13th-ranked Wisconsin to a 35-14 thumping of No. 11 Michigan. Taylor set the tone by scoring each of his TDs while racking up 143 yards in the first quarter alone, including a 72-yard burst. Jack Coan also ran for two scores as the Badgers dropped the Wolverines to 1-6 on the road against ranked opponents since Jim Harbaugh took over the program in 2015.

UNDATED (AP) _ Top-ranked Clemson and No. 2 Alabama cruised to easy victories. Trevor Lawrence threw for two touchdowns before getting the rest of the night off one play into the second quarter of the Tigers’ 19th straight win, 52-10 against Charlotte. Tua Tagovailoa passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns in just three quarters as the Crimson Tide rolled to a 49-7 victory over Southern Miss.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Martin Truex passed Kyle Busch with 25 laps to go and earned his second straight NASCAR Cup playoff win by taking Saturday’s race at Richmond. Truex was leading with 87 laps remaining when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun him out, allowing Busch to sail by for the race lead. Busch hung on for second and was followed by teammates Denny Hamlin and Erik Jones. Pole-sitter Brad Keselowski was fifth.

Saturday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 9 Cleveland 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Toronto 2

Final Chi White Sox 5 Detroit 3

Final Tampa Bay 5 Boston 4 (11 Innings)

Final L-A Angels 8 Houston 4

Final Kansas City 12 Minnesota 5

Final Seattle 7 Baltimore 6 (13 Innings)

Final Oakland 12 Texas 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final St. Louis 9 Chi Cubs 8

Final Cincinnati 3 N-Y Mets 2

Final Atlanta 8 San Francisco 1

Final Milwaukee 10 Pittsburgh 1

Final Washington 10 Miami 4 (10 Innings)

Final Arizona 4 San Diego 2

Final Colorado 4 L-A Dodgers 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Final (13)Wisconsin 35 (11)Michigan 14

Final (4)LSU 66 Vanderbilt 38

Final (9)Florida 34 Tennessee 3

Final (23)California 28 Mississippi 20

Final (2)Alabama 49 Southern Miss. 7

Final Pittsburgh 35 (15)UCF 34

Final SMU 41 (25)TCU 38

Final (6)Ohio St. 76 Miami (Ohio) 5

Final (22)Washington 45 BYU 19

Final (8)Auburn 28 (17)Texas A&M 20

Final (21)Virginia 28 Old Dominion 17

Final (16)Oregon 21 Stanford 6

Final (1)Clemson 52 Charlotte 10

Final (12)Texas 36 Oklahoma St. 30

Final (3)Georgia 23 (7)Notre Dame 17

Final Colorado 34 (24)Arizona St. 31

Final UCLA 67 (19)Washington St. 63