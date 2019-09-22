Slowly but surely lions being introduced at Great Bend zoo

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Great Bend Brit Spaugh Zoo announced at the end of August 2018 that they were introducing two new female lion cubs, Amana and Sauda, with their male lion, Luke. Fast forward more than a year later, and Zoo Curator Sara Hamlin says progress has been made but it is still a slow process with the introductions.

The zoo staff had to dial back the interactions this summer because their approach was not working, but slow safe plans will always take precedence over rushing into an approach.

“Any curator or keeper that has been through it can tell you that no introduction is the same,” said Hamlin. “Every animal is an unique individual and you have no idea how their personalities are going to act.”

Zoo staff decreased the Valium drug the older male lion was on to calm is excited behavior.

Hamlin says during the whole process of getting the lions to coexist in the exhibit, zoo staff has been documenting their steps and gleaning information from other zoos as they went through the process.

“Sometimes you have to think outside of the box and pull in new ideas,” said Hamlin. “We actually did our introduction in the yard, which most zoos would do them in the building. We decided to do it in the yard because that is where our animals are more comfortable.”

The two female lions were brought to Great Bend to create a “pride” or family for Luke after Boss was euthanized in July 2016.