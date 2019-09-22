New moving company opens in Great Bend area

BUSINESS NEWS



The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce & Economic Development welcomed new business owners Thomas Rein and Justin Ferguson, owners of Midwest Movers. These guys will help you “GTFO” – Get That Furniture Out! They also provide relocation services whether just moving down the street or several states away. No job is too small or too big. Not moving but need something hauled? They can do that too. Give Thomas or Justin a call today to schedule a free consultation and let them do the heavy lifting. Midwest Movers can be reached at (620) 617-1303 by email, midwestmoversgbk@gmail.com or on Facebook.