Monday Weather

Monday
Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Monday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tuesday
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday
Sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 69.
Sunday
Sunny, with a high near 89.