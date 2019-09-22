Monday Weather

Monday Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Monday Night A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 89.